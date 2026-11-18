

Patricia Mae Shaw: June 18, 1937 — November 1, 2026

LONGVIEW- Patricia Mae Shaw, 89, of Longview passed away November 1, 2026, at the Longview Adult Family Home.

She was born June 18, 1937, in Walla Walla, WA, to Floyd and Carole Smith. Pat graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane, WA, where she enjoyed activities like Drill Team and synchronized swimming, then attended the Deaconess School of Nursing in Spokane where she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree as a Registered Nurse.

In 1960, Pat married the love of her life, Robert W. Shaw. Over the years Pat and her family resided in Pullman, WA, Milwaukie, OR, Canby, OR and since 1978, in Longview.

Pat was a dedicated nurse for 45+ years, both full and part time, serving mainly in surgical recovery at various hospitals, most recently St. John’s Hospital in Longview. She was known as the cheerful nurse who whistled. Pat retired in 2005.

Pat was a loving and creative homemaker as well, gifting her family with her heart and talents. She was a wonderful seamstress, making many projects for her children and grandchildren from dresses and suits to costumes. Pat enjoyed league bowling, reading, Bingo, playing cards with family and friends, and occasionally visiting casinos. Most of all, Pat enjoyed traveling and having adventures with Bob – walking, cross country and downhill skiing, golfing, birdwatching and seeing friends.

Family was very important to Pat. She was there for her children and grandchildren all the time, from births to sporting events, to concerts and plays, and just being “grandma”. Watching WSU Cougar and Seahawks football games were definitely family events (Just ask Butch and Ted E. Bear).

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her younger sister, Sondra (Freddie) Moore, and her beloved husband, Bob.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Bobbi Wilson (Jerry) of Longview and their children, Nicholas Wilson (Ariel) of Salem, OR, and Caitlin Griffin (Scotty) of Mount Vernon, IL; her son, Christopher Shaw (Jan) of Kalama, WA and their daughter, Kaydee Harris (Adam) of Longview; four great grandchildren: Samuel, Ezekiel, Reese and “little man” (due in 2027); and a niece, Patti Galatio (Mick) of Henderson, NV.

A Celebration of Life service will be planned for Spring 2027.