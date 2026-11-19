Tonight, the Longview City Council is holding a special meeting because its regular meeting next week would conflict with the Thanksgiving holiday.

The meeting will include a public hearing on the proposed 2027-2028 biennial budget and the 2027 to 2031 Capital Improvement Plan. A staff presentation on both the budget and the capital improvement plan will also be given.

There will also be a presentation on the 2026 Community Perception Survey results. The survey was open to local residents from September 15th to October 15th. It was meant to gauge what people thought the city was doing well and what they felt needed improvement.

Tonight’s meeting is at 6 p.m. in the Longview City Council Chambers.