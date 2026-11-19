The Cowlitz County Elections Office will conduct two additional post-election audits of the November 3rd general election to verify the accuracy of its vote-counting equipment.

The first audit is scheduled for 9 this morning, when election workers will randomly select ballots from multiple precincts and manually compare them with the results produced by tabulation equipment. The number of ballots reviewed will depend on the margin of victory, with closer races requiring larger samples.

A second audit is scheduled for 8:30 Monday morning to review ballots that were damaged or unreadable and ensure votes were properly transferred so they could be counted by the voting equipment.

Members of the public interested in observing either audit are asked to contact the Cowlitz County Elections Office.