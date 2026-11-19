The long-awaited preliminary Labor & Industries report into the May 26th Nippon Dynawave disaster that killed 11 workers is expected within the next few days, but the company says determining the root cause of the tank failure could take much longer.

State Labor & Industries is required to issue its workplace-safety findings within 180 days of the accident, with the deadline being this Sunday. That report could identify safety violations or hazards, but Nippon wants to make it clear this is separate from the technical investigation into why the chemical tank ruptured.

The tank, which held about 900,000 gallons of highly corrosive chemicals, has been undergoing a controlled dismantling process since August. Nippon says that work is expected to wrap up next month, allowing investigators to examine and preserve its components.

Additional site examinations, laboratory testing, and technical analysis are expected to continue through 2027. The company says a root-cause analysis is unlikely to be completed until late spring or early summer. The federal Chemical Safety Board’s investigation is also not expected to conclude before spring and could take up to two years.

Nippon says it has hosted hundreds of site visits by regulators and investigators and continues to cooperate with state and federal agencies. The company also says it has held ongoing meetings with the Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers about the investigation, mill safety, and continued workforce concerns.