Lincoln Douglas Buchan: April 11, 1964 – November 2, 2026

LONGVIEW- Lincoln Douglas Buchan, beloved father of Korrisa Buchan; grandfather of Eli, Emmett, and Lauren; son of Bill and Dianne Buchan; brother of Bill (Beth) Buchan, Mitch Buchan, Richard (Liz) Buchan, Jim (Lisa) Buchan, and Kim (Stuart) Osmussen; uncle to 18 nieces and nephews; and loyal friend to many, peacefully passed away on November 2, 2026.

Lincoln was a proud Union Pipefitter with Local 26. He spent the last three years of his life enjoying retirement, spending winters in Arizona, and doing what he loved most-riding his Harley.

A private graveside service was held, where his family was able to lay him to rest.

Lincoln, or “Doug,” as he was affectionately known to his family and many friends, was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.