John Paul Canales: 1992 – 2026

KELSO- John Paul Canales of Kelso, Washington, passed away on November 11, 2026, in Kelso, Washington, at the age of 33.

He was the son of Beth C. Newton and John E. Canales, both of Kelso. John has 6 Brothers and 2 Sisters

John loved his family very much. He was remembered as Smart, Athletic and Kind. John will never Age and be Forever Young.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at Dahl’s Vickers Funeral Home, 301 Cowlitz Way, Kelso, WA 98626. A viewing will take place on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home.