Stan A. Mallory: July 13 1946 – November 18, 2026

ST. HELENS- Stan A. Mallory, age 80, of Yankton, passed away peacefully on November 18th at his home.

Born on July 13th 1946 in Saint Helens Oregon, Stan was the son of Clyde and Nanette Mallory. Stan graduated from Saint Helens High School, served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War, built a career as a flight instructor and nuclear plant maintenance supervisor. Outside of work, he loved building his dream log cabin with Connie in Eastern Oregon, tinkering on his endless projects, flying airplanes, working in his shop, and spending time with his beautiful wife.

Stan is survived by his Sister, Nancy Boozer, Daughter, Andrea Mallory, Son, Scott Mallory, Grandson, Jake Sperley, and Grandson, Adrian Mallory. His best friend, Bud Luttrell, and friend, Pete Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Nanette Mallory, his beautiful wife Connie, their son Paul, and their Granddaughter, Arielle Mallory.

A funeral service will be held on Friday December 4th at 1pm at Yankton Baptist Church. Visitation and potluck will take place after the service.

Stan would appreciate flowers for his wife Connie on her gravesite.