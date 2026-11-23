A stolen vehicle ripped up the freeway this morning, hitting speeds over 120 miles per hour in a long pursuit that lasted more than 50 miles.

The chase started in Longview around 5:45 a.m. Earlier in the morning, local authorities reported they had been searching for a stolen silver Mercedes-Benz. When officers lit up the vehicle on Washington Way, the driver took off, taking North Kelso Avenue to the freeway.

The chase then continued north on Interstate 5 through Cowlitz and Lewis counties. Eventually, the suspect vehicle took the Maytown exit around milepost 95. They then continued the chase through local roads, eventually ending in the community of Delphi, west of Tumwater. Officers were finally able to stop the car using a spike strip.

The suspect was taken into custody; they reportedly may have overdosed at some point, which led to officers giving them Narcan.