

Suspects are in custody after reportedly tearing up an athletic field in Kelso and then fleeing law enforcement.



At around 5:10 a.m., it was reported that a Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputy was chasing a suspect vehicle on Allen Street. They were going speeds upwards of 70 miles per hour and driving in the oncoming lanes.



The vehicle eventually made its way over the bridge onto West Side Highway before bailing off up Alpha Drive in the Beacon Hill area. The chase came to a close at Arbor Lane near Three Rivers Christian High School. The suspects bailed out of the vehicle at the end of the roadway, and officers quickly caught them.



Two arrests were made around 5:20 a.m., but it is believed that a third person might have gotten away.



It has not been reported how much damage was done to the affected field or which field it was exactly.