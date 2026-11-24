The Kelso School District Board of Directors has been named a 2026 Board of Distinction by the Washington State School Directors’ Association, marking the fourth consecutive year the board has received the recognition.

Kelso was one of 53 school boards statewide honored at last weekend’s WSSDA conference. The award recognizes effective governance and efforts to use data to close opportunity gaps and improve student outcomes.

The district pointed to reading growth as one measure of progress, with achievement increasing about a quarter of a grade level between 2022 and 2025, placing Kelso in the 87th percentile nationally for reading growth.

The recognition comes after three consecutive years of budget cuts totaling more than $6 million. The district says it protected investments in early learning, research-based reading instruction, teacher collaboration, social-emotional learning and programs to help ninth graders stay on track for graduation.