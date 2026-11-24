There was a pretty brutal-looking rollover crash yesterday afternoon on Interstate 5 near La Center.

At around 1:20 p.m., a black truck and a passenger car collided in the far left lane near the weigh station at milepost 15. The truck appeared to be trying to pass the car on the shoulder when the driver came back into the left lane, sideswiping the car. This led to the truck crossing all three lanes of the freeway and reaching the right shoulder, where it rolled multiple times before coming to rest. The car and a utility van that the truck crossed in front of both appeared to have suffered only minor damage.

The names of those involved have yet to be released, and it is not known if anyone was injured.