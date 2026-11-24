A semi-truck jackknifed across Highway 30 yesterday morning after colliding with another vehicle in the Goble area.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. on Highway 30 near Nicolai Road, near the Goble Tavern. The semi completely jackknifed across the roadway, sending the other vehicle into the tree line. When help arrived on the scene, they confirmed all lanes were blocked and said the occupants were out of their vehicles. The roadway was reopened by around 12:45 p.m.

The Oregon State Police have yet to report how the crash occurred or whether there were any injuries.