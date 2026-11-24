The Port of Longview says it has been awarded $26 million in federal grant funding for a project aimed at eliminating train-related traffic delays along International Way.

The funding comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program. The project will replace the existing at-grade railroad crossing on the Port’s primary access road with an overpass, preventing trains from blocking vehicle traffic.

International Way provides access to the Port’s administrative offices, tenant facilities, and neighboring industries. The project is also expected to improve freight mobility, maintain reliable access for emergency services, and make the route safer.

The Port says its updated design will keep Columbia Boulevard open to vehicle traffic following community feedback. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2029.