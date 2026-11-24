Some local heroes will get recognition at the 2026 Downtown Longview Holiday Parade this year.

The Cowlitz PUD says the grand marshals will be the first responders, healthcare professionals, and emergency response personnel who served our community during and after the Nippon Dynawave disaster.

In a release, the PUD said, “Their courage, dedication, and compassion helped Longview navigate one of the most difficult moments in our history. This year, we celebrate them all.”

The Holiday Parade this year is on Saturday, December 5th, at 5 p.m.