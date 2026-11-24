The Longview Police Department has released more details on yesterday morning’s lengthy pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

Longview Police officers were dispatched around 5:45 a.m. to the 1500 block of Nichols Boulevard, near the lake, for a report of a stolen vehicle.

While en route, the vehicle was seen leaving the area, and officers attempted to make a stop. The vehicle fled, crossing the Cowlitz Way Bridge and getting onto Interstate 5 northbound. The chase continued for around 68 miles, with the vehicle eventually being stopped in the small community of Delphi in Thurston County after a successful PIT maneuver.

31-year-old Michael Bullington of Seattle was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police, possession of a stolen vehicle, six counts of possession of stolen property, DUI, possession of a controlled substance (meth and fentanyl), and driving with a suspended license.