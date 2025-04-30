Martin’s Bluff Road Closure—Klog 100.7 News

Starting this morning at 8:00 a.m., Martins Bluff Road, south of Kalama, will be closed for a construction project. The closure will affect a half-mile stretch between the Green Mountain Road/Martins Bluff intersection and Falcon Road. The road will reopen around 3:00 p.m. to allow school buses to run their afternoon routes.

Then, tomorrow morning, Martins Bluff Road will be closed for a mile-long stretch between the South Cloverdale intersection and Falcon Road. That closure will also last from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

A detour is available via Lane Road or Green Mountain Road.