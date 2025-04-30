DUI Crash on Tennant Way & Commerce Ave—Klog 100.7 News

Martin’s Bluff Road Closure—Klog 100.7 NewsApril 30, 2025
There were no injuries, but an arrest was made following a DUI crash last evening at the intersection of Tennant Way and Commerce Avenue.
The two-vehicle crash was reported around 8:55 p.m., near Longview Auto and Tire. Arriving officers said that airbags had deployed, but no one was hurt. The crash was blocking the westbound lanes.
Within minutes, a DUI investigation was initiated, and one of the drivers was taken into custody.