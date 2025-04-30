Oscar B Down Again—Klog 100.7 News

Martin’s Bluff Road Closure—Klog 100.7 NewsApril 30, 2025
The Oscar B Ferry has once again been pulled from the Lower Columbia River and moved to dry dock, this time due to “unforeseen mechanical issues.”
This shutdown comes just three days after the Oscar B returned from a more than two-week closure for mandatory maintenance and inspection.
There is currently no word on when the ferry will be back in operation.