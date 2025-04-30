Further Clarity on Delivery Driver vs. Pedestrian Collision—Klog 100.7 News

Further details have been released regarding the incident in late September where a pedestrian was struck by an Amazon delivery driver near Nichols Boulevard in Longview. The crash ultimately led to the death of Delia Menera.

Longview Police Captain Brandon McNew stated that on the night of the incident, the investigating officer attempted to obtain a search warrant for a blood draw. The officer believed that 53-year-old Monice Arnett showed signs of impairment during a field sobriety test. However, a judge denied the warrant, stating that the officer’s affidavit lacked sufficient evidence to support probable cause for impairment.

McNew said that without a blood sample, it became extremely difficult to pursue felony charges. Detectives spent months searching for additional evidence, but the Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office ultimately concluded that the case did not meet the threshold for felony prosecution.

This decision comes despite Arnett reportedly admitting to using a THC vape the night before—and possibly the morning of—the crash. Officers also found a THC-containing vape device in the Amazon delivery van she was driving.

Arnett was formally charged last week with first-degree negligent driving.