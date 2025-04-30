Toutle Lake School Board Adopts Policy 3211 for Gender Inclusive Schools—Klog 100.7 News

In a heated special meeting last night, the Toutle Lake School Board voted to adopt Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) Policy 3211 for Gender-Inclusive Schools.

The vote was 2–1 in favor, with board members Sherry Schwinn and Heather Schoonover voting yes, Susan Dorcheus voting no, and Lisa Mathes and Janell Wheatly abstaining. This vote came just a week after the board had voted to suspend the same policy.

Immediately after adopting the policy, the board voted to join other schools pursuing legal action against the state over the requirements of the policy. That motion passed with all board members voting yes, except Schoonover, who abstained. Forming a coalition of schools over the issue was something recommended by board member Mathes.

The version of the policy that was adopted was a revised version negotiated between the district and OSPI. It maintains key provisions requiring that transgender students be allowed access to bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identity. However, the revised policy includes a new provision allowing the school to discipline students who are found to have “faked their gender identity” to gain access to facilities. It also adds a clause affirming that any student may request access to a separate restroom or changing facility if they feel uncomfortable.

Before the vote, the board heard over an hour of public comment. Dozens of community members spoke both for and against the policy. One of the most frequently cited concerns was the risk of losing up to $2.5 million in state funding, losing district insurance, and potential legal liability if the policy was not adopted.

Board member Schwinn echoed that concern, saying she feared non-compliance could jeopardize the future of the school altogether.

The policy’s adoption sparked strong reactions. Several audience members shouted at the board, particularly targeting those who abstained. In the hours following the meeting, some community members took to social media to voice their outrage, with some calling for a boycott and threatening to withdraw their students from the district.