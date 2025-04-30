LONGVIEW- Marlene La Verne Murray (Revel)

Longtime resident, Marlene LaVerne Murray, 86, passed peacefully away on Easter Sunday, April 20th, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents Guy Revel Sr, Ione Park (Talley) and Carl Park, husband Bill Murray, siblings Guy Revel, Art Revel, Ronald Park, and Carol Park (Way), and great-granddaughter Natasha Belston.

She is survived by her brother Richard Park, three children, Diana (Bill) Belston, Brian (Christine) Murray and Brenda Murray; four grandchildren, Tyler (Nicki) Belston, Reuben (Jenni) Belston, Andrew Phillips, and Eric Phillips (Cheyenne Doble), and great-grandchildren

Kaila, Ava, Riley, William, Grace, Alexa, Violet, AJ, Bryson and Tyson.

She was born in Pierson, Iowa, to Guy Revel Sr. and Ione (Talley), and was raised by Carl Park and Ione Park (Talley). Marlene graduated from R. A. Long High School in 1956 and married her high-school sweetheart, Bill Murray. There were involved in high school sports, reunion committees and local community events.

Marlene worked as an interior designer for several years. When her three children were grown, she enrolled at Lower Columbia College in 1983 and attended the one-year Financial Technician Program. She graduated in the spring of 1984 with a certificate of completion and started her career as a teller at Fibre Federal Credit Union until she retired in 1997.

Marlene lived a life of caring and generosity. She enjoyed square dancing, YMCA exercise classes, quilting and sewing, sailing, camping with family, spending time at the beach, gardening, traveling and loved the Mariners and Seahawks.

Memorials in Marlene’s name can be made to Eden Health Hospice of Longview, Cowlitz Chaplaincy, or……

Memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 6th 2025, at Steele Chapel, Longview Memorial Park, with the viewing at 12:00 and service at 1:00.