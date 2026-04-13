Carmel Judy Chatterton: May 17, 1939 – March 31, 2026

ST. HELENS- Carmel was born on a Wednesday May 17, 1939 in Portland, Oregon to June and Samuel Campagna. She lived most of her life in St Helens and Columbia City. She worked at the St. Helens JC Penney’s, Johnstun’s Cleaners, and volunteered at the Columbia County Courthouse. She had 3 beautiful loving daughters Dawn, Pamela, and Heidi. She is preceded in death by 1 of her daughters Dawn Chatterton and her husband Duke Chatterton. She is survived by daughters Pamela Kuhl and Heidi Cutler and her grandchildren Danielle Moore, Daniel Shaw, Luke Emerson, Ashley Garcia, Molly Chatterton and eleven great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. She loved playing Skipbo cards, dice, Yahtzee, crossword puzzles, and poker. Her favorite TV shows were Carol Burnett, and Law and Order SVU. She never met a sweet dessert she didn’t like and often asked about celebrity birthdays and their ages when watching TV. She liked playing the piano and always enjoyed visits from friends and family. She was a kind gentle soul with positive vibrance. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Carmel spent her last days in the warmest home with caregivers that treated her like family. She was visited many times a week by family and friends. It was her very best last day Carmel could have had. She was wide awake, alert, and playing her favorite card game Skipbo, eating junior mints, and talking about getting her hair done with daughter Pamela by her side when she gracefully passed with no pain. We will be having her celebration of life on July 11 with a location and time to be announced at a later date.