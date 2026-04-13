Charles Perry Brandenburg: January 12, 1967 – March 31, 2026

LONGVIEW- Charles Perry Brandenburg, affectionately known as Perry, passed away on March 31, 2026, in Longview, Washington, leaving behind a legacy marked by kindness, humility, and unwavering dedication to family and community. Born on January 12, 1967, in Laramie, Wyoming, Perry’s life was a testament to the values of hard work, loyalty, and love.

A graduate of North Bend High School in 1985, Perry took great pride in his education and his service to the United States Navy, where he attended Nuclear Power School in Florida. His time in the Navy was but one chapter in a life characterized by diligence and growth, as he rose from sweeping floors at Norpac to becoming Vice President of Operations at Nippon Dynawave. His professional journey was fueled by a passion for excellence and a commitment to motivating those around him.

Perry was someone who could truly be called a best friend. Known for his fairness, kindness, and intelligence, he was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Those who knew him remember a man who adored his wife, children, and grandchildren, carrying an infectious enthusiasm that brought joy into every room. He never considered himself anything more than “just a guy,” a reflection of his sincere humility despite his many gifts.

His home was filled with memories of dancing in the kitchen with his wife, the gleam in his eyes when he worked on his cars, and the joy he found in gifting others. Perry was passionate about cars—racing, building, and collecting them were a lifelong interest—alongside his love for his dogs and the simple pleasures of spoiling his wife, Michelle Brandenburg. He delighted in watching his children thrive and found great happiness in playing with his grandchildren. One fond family memory recalls his frustration when a favorite Taylor Sheridan show was canceled, a small irritation that revealed his engaging nature and sense of humor.

Perry’s proudest accomplishments were deeply personal—most notably his children, whom he cherished beyond measure. Throughout his life, he navigated challenges with grace, ultimately embracing a relationship marked by peace and contentment. His dedication to his work and the people he worked with were evident to all; he was passionate almost to a fault about supporting those around him.

He leaves behind his beloved wife Michelle Brandenburg; children Zac Brandenburg, Jake Brandenburg, Katie Merly, Taylor Brandenburg, Eric Brandenburg, and Sydney Rusch; daughters-in-law Mercy Brandenburg and son-in-law Isaac Merly; as well as loving siblings Ellie Melancon, Randy Melancon, Bernie Brandenburg, Bob Brandenburg, Joelle Brandenburg, his mother Janet Brandenburg and many beloved nieces and nephews. These family members carry forward Perry’s enduring spirit and legacy.

Charles Perry Brandenburg’s life will be commemorated on Sunday, April 12, 2026, a “Perry Party” Celebration will be held from 1:00pm to 5:00pm at the Cowlitz County Event Center. All are welcome to attend this event and are encouraged to wear a hoodie in Perry’s memory and be ready to share your favorite story. It is fitting that those who gather will do so to honor a man who was the truest friend and family man, a humble soul who expected fairness and goodness from the world and gave them freely in return.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Francis Brandenburg, and stepson, Ryan Michael Frazier, who remain forever in the hearts of those he leaves behind.

Charles Perry Brandenburg will be remembered not only for his achievements but for the warmth, integrity, and love that defined every aspect of his life. His memory endures in the countless lives he touched with his kindness and generosity.

In lieu of flowers, Perry would have loved donations to be made to either of the following:

https://bestfriends.org

https://secure.qgiv.com/for/youthfamilylink