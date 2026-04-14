Delays on Ocean Beach for Annual Bridge Inspections in Wahkiakum County—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There will be delays on Ocean Beach Highway in Wahkiakum County for two more days this week as annual bridge inspections are underway. Each day, the bridges will have single-lane closures.

Today, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be at the Grays River Rosberg Bridge at milepost 15 between 8 and 11 a.m.

On Thursday, they will be inspecting two bridges. The first will be the West Fork Skamokawa Creek Bridge at milepost 27.5 from 7:30 to 9 a.m., and then they’ll be at the Deep River Bridge at milepost 10.7 from 9:30 to 10 a.m.