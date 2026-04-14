Delays on Ocean Beach for Annual Bridge Inspections in Wahkiakum County—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

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There will be delays on Ocean Beach Highway in Wahkiakum County for two more days this week as annual bridge inspections are underway. Each day, the bridges will have single-lane closures.
Today, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be at the Grays River Rosberg Bridge at milepost 15 between 8 and 11 a.m.
On Thursday, they will be inspecting two bridges. The first will be the West Fork Skamokawa Creek Bridge at milepost 27.5 from 7:30 to 9 a.m., and then they’ll be at the Deep River Bridge at milepost 10.7 from 9:30 to 10 a.m.