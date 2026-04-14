Salvation Army Major Dana Johnson Passes Away—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Longview Salvation Army is mourning after the recent loss of one of its own. Major Dana Johnson died at age 73 back on April 5th.

The Salvation Army said that Major Johnson served as Corps Officer in Longview and was admired by many. They say that he treasured time spent on the ballfield with his grandson.

Major Johnson has a funeral service scheduled for May 9th at 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army Family Services Center in Vancouver.