7th Anniversary of Deputy Justin DeRosier’s Death—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Seven years ago today, a local law enforcement officer was tragically killed in the line of duty. Deputy Justin DeRosier had been responding to a parking complaint issue in Kalama, and upon arrival, Deputy DeRosier was shot and killed by the suspect.

In a post yesterday, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said, “We will never forget his service and the ultimate sacrifice he and his family have made. Rest in peace.” Deputy DeRosier leaves behind a wife and daughter.

Two years ago, the West Side Highway was officially renamed the Justin DeRosier Memorial Highway in his honor. Two signs are up, one by the Cowlitz County Hall of Justice and another in Castle Rock near Four Corners.