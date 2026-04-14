Jeep Crashes On I-5 in Kelso After Mechanical Failure—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There was a single-vehicle crash yesterday afternoon after a reported mechanical failure on the freeway in Kelso.

The Washington State Patrol says a 2018 Jeep, driven by 32-year-old Katelin Peery of Chicopee, Massachusetts, was going southbound on I-5 at Exit 39 around 2:30 p.m. Her Jeep had an issue, which caused it to leave the roadway to the left and hit the cable barrier before rolling back into the median.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found Peery injured; she was taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center. She had been wearing a seat belt, and drugs or alcohol were not involved.