Sunday Crash on Highway 30 in Rainier was Fatal—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

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The Oregon State Police have confirmed that the collision that shut down both directions of Highway 30 in Rainier Sunday evening was a fatal crash. Oregon State Police Public Information Officer Jolene Kelley confirmed that yesterday; the department said they were planning to put out a news release later in the day, but they have yet to post anything.
The collision occurred right over the Lewis & Clark Bridge. We will provide more details when they become available.