Scappoose Man Dead, Longview Man Injured in Sunday Hwy 30 Crash—KLOG 100.7 News

A Longview man was involved in a crash that killed a man from Scappoose on highway 30 in Rainier on Sunday.

The Oregon State Police report, 69-year-old Ronald Craig Powers of Longview was travelling westbound on highway 30 when his Subaru outback crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with a Ford Focus driven by 62-year-old Randy Charles Bloom of Scappoose. This was right over the Lewis and Clark Bridge.

Bloom was declared dead at the scene. Powers was transported by Life Flight with serious injuries, and a passenger in Bloom’s car, 59-year-old Shana Jean Bloom was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The highway was impacted for 6 hours for investigations. Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.