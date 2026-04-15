Some Longview School Buses Could Be Late Today—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

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Longview School District parents and guardians, the district says today school buses may be late for afternoon drop-off.
As a reminder, today is a one-hour early release day for all schools. The district says they are transporting elementary students to and from the CISPUS Outdoor School during the day. As a result, some buses may be about 20 minutes late for afternoon drop-off routes.