Onabelle Lois Tolen: March 30, 1935 – March 27, 2026

LONGVIEW- Onabelle “Onie” Lois Tolen passed away on March 27, 2026, just three days shy of her 91st birthday.

Onie was born on March 30, 1935, in Crowder, Oklahoma to George and Ruby (Tucker) Morgan. Five months later, the family moved to Phoenix, Arizona. When Onie was 14, her family moved to Longview, WA, graduating from RA Long high school in 1954. In 1952 Onie met her future husband Albert Tolen, while he was on leave from the Army. Al’s sister Betty asked if he would like to go on a double date and meet her husband’s stepsister Onie. He said yes, and the rest is history. On December 10, 1954, Al and Onie were married and enjoyed nearly 62 years of marriage until his passing in 2016.

Onie enjoyed a long and enjoyable career working for Longview School District’s Central Kitchen, first as head cook and later as head baker. She particularly liked having the same schedule as her children’s school days. During her 30+ years there, she made many lifelong friends and took great pride in her work.

Onie and Al enjoyed their retirement years to the fullest. They took many Caribbean cruises as well as numerous trips to Hawaii. One of their favorite destinations was Lincoln City, and they went as often as they could. For many years they traveled with the Good Sam Sneekers RV club. They also loved taking their grandkids on camping trips and felt so lucky to have their children and their families living nearby. Summertime bbq’s and holiday parties were often held in the Tolen home, and friends and family alike participated in many enjoyable events throughout the years. Onie also enjoyed going to church, attending Longview First Baptist Church and East Hills Alliance Church. Her faith was very important to her and sustained her through many difficult days.

Onie and Al moved to Monticello Park assisted living shortly before Al’s passing, and Onie remained there until 2024, making many friends and taking part in numerous social activities. When her dementia made it impossible to continue living there, Onie moved to Longview Adult Family Home, where she was treated with dignity and tender loving care for the last 2 years of her life.

Onie is survived by son Kris (Diana) and daughter Marian Gutenberger (Allen). She thoroughly enjoyed her grandchildren Eric (Sandy), Sara (Ash), Derek (Ashley), Stephanie, Evan (Victoria), and Amanda. The cherry on top of a fulfilling life was the joy of being a Great Grandma to: Alexis (Reece), Hadlee, Elle, Emery, Chayce, Anistyn, Cash, Peter and great great grandson Shane. Onie also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Onie was preceded in death by her siblings Ruth, Enos, Ann & Bill. A private family gathering has already taken place. She has been interred with her loving husband at Longview Memorial Park.