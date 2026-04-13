Linda Joyce Woodworth: January 21, 1944 – March 6, 2026

LONGVIEW- Linda Joyce (Lanphear, Braaksma) Woodworth, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2026, in Longview, Washington. Born on January 21, 1944, in El Centro, California, Linda’s life was filled with love, dedication, and a passion for learning that touched the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know her.

Linda grew up in Klamath Falls, OR where she graduated from Henley High School in 1962.

Linda married Wymer (Bill) Braaksma on August 5, 1967. Together they diligently built a good life and raised two daughters. Linda was known for her sparky personality, kindness, and outgoing nature—a woman full of life who cherished laughter and connection. Many remarked on how much she enjoyed life, a sentiment echoed by her daughters who often heard, “Your mom is so FUN!”

Later in life, Linda reconnected with an old friend, James (Jim) Woodworth. They were married July 28, 2018. During their time together, Jim and Linda travelled, enjoyed their families, and made the most of each day.

Linda’s professional journey was marked by unwavering commitment to education and community. For over fifteen years, she served as a paraeducator in the Longview School District, working at St. Helens and Kessler Elementary schools, as well as Monticello Middle School’s HOSTS program. Her profound love for her students was evident in her daily interactions and in her leadership in organizing community members and students from RA Long High School to read with middle schoolers at Monticello. Linda delighted in watching her students grow, learn, and achieve, finding joy in nurturing their development.

Beyond her career, Linda’s passions were many and rich. She loved gardening, immersing herself in the nurturing growth of plants as much as the growth of those around her. Reading novels was another treasured pastime; she joyfully shared this passion by recommending new books and lending her own to others, delighting in the shared exploration of stories and ideas.

Central to Linda’s life was her family, whom she loved fiercely and supported without reservation. The warmth of her presence was often felt during gatherings filled with laughter and storytelling, moments she cherished deeply. Linda took immense pride in watching her daughters blossom into strong, compassionate women and was a devoted participant in the lives of her grandchildren, celebrating their soccer games, graduations, and many accomplishments with heartfelt enthusiasm.

Linda is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Margaret “Laurie” Braaksma and her husband Mark Tompkins of Prosser, Washington, and Lynn Braaksma Louden and her husband Paul Louden of Gig Harbor, Washington. Her grandchildren, Connor Louden and Anne Louden, hold cherished places in her heart and legacy as do her brother, Ross Lanphear, all of her nephews and nieces, the Lanphear, Braaksma, and Woodworth families, as well as her many friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Woodworth, her former husband Wymer (Bill) Braaksma, and her parents, Harry R. Lanphear and Joyce F. Loomis.

A Celebration of Life to honor Linda’s remarkable journey will be held May 9, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Cowlitz County Event Center located at 1900 7th Avenue, Longview, Washington.

Linda’s life was a testament to living fully, loving deeply, and inspiring others through kindness and tireless dedication. As family and friends gather to remember her, they celebrate a woman whose legacy will endure in the hearts she touched and the lives she uplifted.

In remembrance of Linda, scholarship donations may be sent to Mark Morris High School:

Mark Morris Foundation

PO Box 1674

Longview, WA 98632

Please write on the NOTE: General Scholarship Fund/Linda Woodworth