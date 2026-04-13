Two Killed at AWPPW Hall Saturday—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Kelso man is in custody and two people are dead after a shooting Saturday night in Longview.

At around 10:45 p.m., Longview Police Captain Branden McNew says officers were dispatched after a reported shooting that had just occurred in the parking lot of the AWPPW Hall in the 700 block of 15th Avenue in Longview, right next to the lake.

When officers arrived, a pursuit was initiated with the suspect vehicle as it was leaving the scene. This led to a pursuit into West Longview before circling back through town. During that time, the suspect was reportedly seen throwing a semiautomatic handgun from the window; the firearm was later found by officers.

The suspect vehicle eventually made its way back to the AWPPW Hall parking lot, where the suspect attempted to flee on foot before officers took him into custody.

At the scene, officers found two victims with critical gunshot wounds; both did not survive. They have since been identified online as 30-year-old Serjio Adrian Segundo and 21-year-old Cristian Garcia Segundo. A GoFundMe has been set up online, with nearly $2,500 raised to help support their families at this time.

The suspect, 49-year-old Andres Carrasco-Sanches, was booked into jail on two counts of First Degree Murder. At the time of the shooting, McNew says that around 200 people were at the hall; a quinceañera was reportedly going on.