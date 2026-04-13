Burglary on City View BLVD—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Police activity in Longview’s Cascade–City View area Friday evening was the result of a reported burglary.

According to Longview Police Captain Tim Watson, officers responded around 6:15 p.m. to a residential alarm in the 2000 block of City View Boulevard, where they found a door had been forcibly broken into.

Officers established a perimeter and searched the home, but no suspects were located inside.

The homeowner later reviewed surveillance footage and told police the suspect or suspects had already left the area before officers arrived.

The case remains under investigation, and no suspect description has been released.