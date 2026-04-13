Update on Mark Morris Basketball Rape Investigation—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Longview Police Department put out a brief update Friday on its ongoing investigation into an incident that resulted in two Mark Morris basketball players being charged with rape after alleged major hazing in the locker room.

LPD says that information related to the students involved, including both the victims and suspects, has been submitted to the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The department says it is still gathering information related to the school district’s handling and response to the incidents. Detectives have received a large amount of evidence related to the case, and they say it takes time to process in order to ensure accuracy and completeness.

They also say that responsive public records were being released to requesters last week.