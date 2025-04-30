Delays on I-5 SB Near Kelso—Klog 100.7 News

Some delays this morning on I-5 southbound due to paving work near Kelso.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) maintenance crews will be closing up to two lanes at a time for pavement repairs. Crews will be removing broken sections of the roadway and replacing them with new asphalt to create a smoother and safer road surface.

The left two lanes of southbound I-5 near Kalama River Road, between mileposts 33 and 32.4, will be closed from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m. Then, from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m., only the left lane will be closed along the same stretch of roadway.