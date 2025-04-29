Christine Margitta Solinger: April 14, 1948 — April 23, 2025

KELSO- Christine Margitta Solinger, born on April 14, 1948, in Longview, Washington, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2025, at Peace Health – St John Medical Center. She was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, whose warmth and spirit touched the lives of many.

Christine’s journey through life was characterized by her unwavering dedication to family and her profound ability to nurture those around her. She attended Castle Rock High School, where she began to develop the compassion and kindness that would come to define her character. Throughout her life, Christine embraced various roles, notably as a homemaker, waitress, and cashier, where her cheerful demeanor and eagerness to help others shone brightly.

She found joy in the simple pleasures of life. Whether it was basking in the sun at the beach or sharing laughter with family and friends, Christine never turned down an opportunity to create cherished memories. Her passion for helping others resonated profoundly throughout her community, leaving an indelible mark on all who had the privilege to know her.

Christine is survived by her loving sons, Joseph and Corina Heinlen of Chelan, Washington, and Jeffrey and Angela Heinlen of Kelso, Washington. She also leaves behind her devoted sister, Barbara Reigle of Prineville, Oregon, along with four cherished grandchildren and five treasured great-grandchildren, all of whom carry forward her legacy of love and kindness.

Christine is predeceased by her parents, James and Gertrude (Klausner) Slack, and her two husbands, Jess Clifford Heinlen, whom she wed in 1966, and Verle Wesley Solinger, whom she married in 1992. Each of these relationships contributed to the rich tapestry of her life, shaping her into the incredible woman she became.

A graveside service will be held in her honor on May 2, 2025, at Whittle Hubbard Cemetery in Castle Rock, Washington. The service will commence at 2:00 PM, with the conclusion at 3:00 PM. Those who gather to celebrate her life will undoubtedly share in the love and joy that Christine embodied until her last breath.

In this sorrowful moment, let us remember Christine Margitta Solinger, whose spirit will forever illuminate the lives she touched.