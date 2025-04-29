Michael Harvey Newcomer Sr.: May 16, 1947 – April 23, 2025

SCAPPOOSE- Michael Harvey Newcomer Sr., 77, of Scappoose, OR, passed away peacefully at his home on April 23, 2025, surrounded by the love and comfort of family.

Born on May 16, 1947, in Centralia, Washington, Michael was the youngest of seven children. At the age of 18, he proudly answered the call and enlisted in the United States Navy, serving his country with honor for 16 years, including in the Vietnam War. He was awarded a U.S. Navy Commendation Medal for “meritorious service while engaged in armed conflict…” His service was marked by dedication, courage, and honor—qualities that would define the rest of his life. After separating from the Navy, Michael spent his career working in information technology doing system administration. He retired as a federal employee from Bonneville Power Administration in 2011.

On October 17, 1970, Michael married the love of his life, Cherlyn Newcomer. Together for 54 years, they built a beautiful life centered around love, laughter, adventure, and unwavering devotion. His family was his world, and he never missed a chance to show how much he cherished each of them.

Michael was a dedicated, proud and loving father to Michael H. (Kimmy) Newcomer Jr. of Scappoose, OR, and Melissa (Lance) Howard of Columbia City, OR. He was a doting grandfather to his four grandsons Austin (Casey) Tatman, Dylan Newcomer, Joseph Howard, Wyatt Howard, and his only great-grandson Octavian Tatman. He is also survived by his two sisters, Patsy Jones and Darlene Bodine of Longview, WA, his brother Donald Newcomer of Vancouver, WA, his two brothers-in-law, Walt (Suzie) Floeter of Sunriver, OR and Bill Young of Scappoose, OR, his sister-in-law Susan Remsen of Scappoose, OR, and many nieces and nephews.

He was a great friend to many and always ready to lend a helping hand. Known for his warm smile and contagious laugh, he brought joy to many situations. He lived life fully, enjoying time outdoors camping and boating with family, exploring new places with his wife, playing golf, watching sports, cheering on his kids and grandkids, and getting lost in a good book.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on April 30, 2025, at Bayview Cemetery in Warren, Oregon. A gathering will follow at Springlake Clubhouse. All who knew and loved Michael are welcome to attend both events and celebrate the life of a truly remarkable man.

Michael’s legacy will live on in the hearts of those he loved. His presence will be deeply missed, but the memories he created and the love he gave so freely will live on in all who knew him.