Delivery Driver Cited for Fatal Collision With Pedestrian in Longview—Klog 100.7 News

An Amazon delivery driver has been charged with first-degree negligent driving after fatally striking a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk last September in Longview.

On the evening of September 29, 2024, 53-year-old Monice Arnett of Vancouver turned southbound onto Nichols Boulevard from Garfield Street when she struck Delia Menera, who was walking in a crosswalk with flashing signals active. Menera was transported to St. John Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

According to Longview Police Captain Brandon McNew, officers responded to the 2800 block of Nichols Boulevard at 7:27 p.m. Arnett had been driving a company van when she reported feeling a bump before discovering Menera down on the roadway. She told officers she did not see any flashing crosswalk signals.

Arnett admitted to using a THC vape the night before—and possibly the morning of—the crash. Officers reported signs of impairment during field sobriety tests, and a THC vape device was later found in the vehicle. At the scene, Arnett was also observed using a vape device; however, she claimed it did not contain THC.

Footage from the delivery van contradicted Arnett’s account, showing the crosswalk signals were active and that Menera was clearly visible in the crosswalk.

Despite this, Longview police detectives and the Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office said an investigation found there was insufficient evidence for felony charges. Arnett was cited for first-degree negligent driving on April 21.