Special Toutle School Board Meeting Tonight—Klog 100.7 News

Tonight, the Toutle Lake School Board will hold a special meeting to once again decide whether to adopt the state’s gender-inclusive policy.

At last week’s meeting, the board voted 3–2 to remain out of compliance—for now—with the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) policy for Gender-Inclusive Schools. The district has until May 7 to come into compliance or risk losing state funding and insurance coverage. Remaining noncompliant could also expose the district to potential lawsuits.

Tonight’s meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. in the high school library. In a press release issued last week, the district reminded community members that anyone wishing to speak during the public comment portion must sign up by 3:00 p.m. today. Sign-ups can be completed on the district’s website or by calling the district office.

A total of 60 minutes has been allotted for public comment during the meeting—30 minutes for speakers in favor of adopting the gender-inclusive policy and 30 minutes for those opposed to the policy.