LCC CVTS Building Included in Wa 2025-2027 Capital Budget—Klog 100.7 News

Things are looking good for Lower Columbia College to finally begin construction on its new Center for Vocational and Transitional Studies.

The $42.7 million project is included in the 2025–27 Washington State Capital Budget, which was passed by the legislature on Sunday. The final step is a signature from Governor Bob Ferguson.

Nolan Wheeler, LCC’s Vice President of Administrative Services, says the college is on track to go out for bids this summer, with construction expected to begin this fall.

The new three-story facility has been in development for more than three years. It will replace four outdated buildings on campus and will house the college’s Welding, Fabrication, and Machining programs; College and Career Preparation programs; and Workforce and Information Technology programs.