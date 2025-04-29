Health Care Foundation 2025 Grant Awards—Klog 100.7 News

The Health Care Foundation has announced its 2025 local grant awards, totaling $337,304.

These funds have been awarded to several community organizations and programs across the local area. The largest single grant, $130,000, was awarded to the Cowlitz Free Clinic to support clinic operations. The clinic provides urgent medical care and short-term management of chronic conditions for uninsured adults in the Cowlitz County community.

FISH of Cowlitz County received two separate grants of $56,000 each. One grant will help provide emergency health care and food assistance to clients, while the other will support the cost of emergency prescriptions, dental care, and other medical services for those in need.

PeaceHealth was awarded $50,000 to assist St. John Medical Center with the purchase and installation of a linear accelerator, which will expand and improve cancer treatment options.

Other grant recipients include the Children’s Discovery Museum, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, HEVIN, Lifeworks, the Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation of Cowlitz County, Lower Columbia CAP, and the United Way of Columbia County.