Funeral Services Announced for Bob Heuer—Klog 100.7 News

Funeral services for former Castle Rock Police Chief Robert “Bob” Heuer will be held this Friday. Heuer passed away on April 19. He served as Chief of Police in Castle Rock from 2000 until his retirement in 2017.

The funeral will take place at the St. Rose Catholic Church in Longview, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday. A Rosary will precede the service at 10:30 a.m.

Law enforcement personnel are encouraged to attend in uniform. Castle Rock Police Department staff will be present and will assist in the procession to the cemetery.

Following the service, a procession—led by Castle Rock Police—will travel to Cowlitz Memorial Gardens in Kelso, for Heuer’s burial. A graveside ceremony will include a flag presentation to the family by Castle Rock Police Chief Charlie Worley.

A reception will follow at the Kelso Elks Club, 900 Ash Street, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Heuer was also a Senior Grand Master in Kajukenbo. Grand Master Steve Larson is coordinating a memorial event to honor Heuer. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, June 7th, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Port of Kalama Amphitheater.

A banquet is being planned for that evening, with details to be determined.