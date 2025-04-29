Columbia County Postcard Solicitations—Klog 100.7 News

Louisiana Street Closure—Klog 100.7 NewsApril 29, 2025
Columbia County residents: if you receive an official-looking postcard that appears to be from the county, be aware it may be a solicitation. The county reports that postcards titled “County Deed Records” or “Home Warranty Division” are being sent to residents.
These mailings did not come from the Columbia County Clerk’s Office and are not part of any county-sanctioned program. Officials say the postcards appear to be solicitations from private companies.