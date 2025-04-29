Seek Then Speak: Supporting Victims of Sexual Assault—KLOG 100.7 News

Sexual violence is the number one most underreported acts of violence, nationwide. With April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the Washington State Attorney General’s Office has launched a new tool to support victims of sexual assault- Seek Then Speak.

With this tool, survivors and other community members can:

-Learn what to do following a sexual assault.

-Find local resources.

-Report sexual assaults to law enforcement in a setting they prefer.

On Seek then Speak WA, Sergeant Ryan Yates of the Yakima Police Department said, “There are many reasons that survivors may be afraid to disclose a sexual assault… we need to offer new ways for survivors to reach out so that every person can report in a way that helps them feel safe.”

This resource was developed in partnership with End Violence Against Women International and the statewide Sexual Assault Forensic Examination Best Practices Advisory Group.

Find Seek then Speak at seekthenspeakwa.com.