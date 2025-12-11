Lila Marie Hansen: July 16, 1960 — November 24, 2025

LONGVIEW- Lila Marie Hansen, age 65, of Longview, WA died November 24th, 2025 with her immediate family at her bedside at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland, OR.

Lila was born July 16, 1960 to Jim & Virginia Anderson in Vancouver, WA. Second of four children, Lila grew up in the Longview/Kelso area and graduated Kelso High School in 1979. After her marriage to James “Jim” Hansen, April 7, 1984, she went on to also graduate from Longview Business College. Jim & Lila were married for 41 years. They moved several times during the first decade of married life for various work opportunities. In 1994 they moved back to the Longview/Kelso area to be closer to friends & family, which made Lila very happy. Longview has been their home for the last 31 years. Lila worked many different jobs but her mainstay occupation was bookkeeping. Her last position prior to retirement was with Stirling Auto.

Lila had many interests but family always came first & often she was the communication hub between siblings. Her son Jacob & only child was her pride & joy; they had a very special bond. She was very proud of his accomplishments & the man that he has become. Hunting, fishing and camping with family & friends were her passion; she was always happiest in her travel trailer. Lila enjoyed having many hobbies including quilting, sewing, & canning which were her expertise. Holiday gatherings for breakfast, lunches or dinners organized by Lila were another of her great joys. Finally her three grandkids, Ryker, Corbyn & Amelia were above all else that mattered to her. She loved watching the boys play baseball, rooting them on from the stands. Amelia coined her only nick name “Crazy Grandma” because of Lila’s spikey hair, the way she walked & the crazy fun they would have together. Grandma Lila will be greatly missed.

Lila is survived by her husband Jim & son Jacob Hansen & his wife, Ally Hansen; granddaughter Amelia Hansen & grandsons Ryker Hansen and Corbyn Montgomery; brothers, James “Jimmy” Anderson Jr., Edmund “Lee” Anderson, & sister Eva Anderson; nieces Crystal Bloomfeldt & Catherine Fleet; nephew, Corey Anderson; sister-in-laws, Lori Schrumpf & Linda Johnson Bonomi; brothers-in-law Steve Hansen, Joel Hansen, Jim Schrumpf & Angelo Bonomi; nephews Corbin Schrumpf, Tanner Schrumpf, Cary Johnson & niece Erin Johnson.

A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, January 3, 2026, 1:30 pm at the Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mt Solo Road, in Longview Washington.

In Lieu of Flowers a memorial contribution in Lila’s name to one of her two favorite non-profit organizations that support our Veteran Heroes would be appreciated: 1) Tunnel To Towers 2) Wounded Warriors Project.