Kelso Rotary Christmas Lights in the Park—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The annual Kelso Rotary Lights in the Park drive-thru display opens tonight at Tam O’Shanter Park and runs through Christmas Eve. It’s a suggested $5 donation to enter and see thousands of lights, with all proceeds supporting locals in need through the Kelso Rotary and the Cowlitz PUD Warm Neighbor Fund.

A kickoff caravan will form at Kelso City Hall at 5 p.m., with decorated vehicles rolling out at 5:30. More information is available at kelsorotarylightsinthepark.com.