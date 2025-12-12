Jeff Wilson Pre-Files Bill on Sea Lions—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A local state senator has pre-filed a bill aimed at addressing the continued issues caused by those half-ton, fish-eating gremlins in the Cowlitz River.

Republican 19th District Senator Jeff Wilson wants boaters to have the option of making voluntary contributions when they renew their vessel licenses. He says the money would help the state ramp up efforts to remove sea lions from the Lower Columbia region and put pressure on agencies to act.

Wilson’s initial target is $300,000 for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to purchase barges and equipment designed for shallow waterways like the Cowlitz. Longer-term, he says the contribution system could become a steady funding source to support ongoing state work to curb sea lion predation.

According to the release, hundreds of sea lions migrate upriver between January and March, right when juvenile salmon and trout—smolts—are in the water. Each sea lion eats about 40 pounds of fish per day, putting added strain on already challenged fish populations.