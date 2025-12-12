Flood Update—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Flood conditions continued to improve yesterday across the local area. Little rain is expected over the weekend, but early next week is looking stormy.

In Kelso, the Cowlitz River didn’t rise as much as first anticipated. The Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management posted an update early yesterday afternoon after announcing a heavier release of water from Mayfield Dam. While that release pushed levels up near Toledo, the river stayed mostly flat downstream, holding just above flood stage at about 21.5 feet.

As for road conditions, the Cowltiz County Department of Public Works continued providing updates. They were able to get Holcomb road cleared later in the morning following that landslide yesterday.

Just this morning they have some new updates; they say Sandy Bend, Hazel Dell, and Ostrander Roads are clear. Washburn and West Stock still have water over the roadway.