Loaded Semi Truck Stuck on Train Tracks in Woodland—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A potential tragedy was avoided Wednesday in Woodland after a fully loaded semi-truck became stuck on the railroad tracks.

Woodland Police say officers responded around 2:40pm to the Davidson and North Pekin Road crossing, where they found a loaded truck that had likely bottomed out due to the recent heavy rain

An Amtrak train carrying more than 80 passengers was alerted in time and managed to stop just 50 yards short of the truck. The train had been traveling at 80 miles per hour.